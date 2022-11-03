Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 3.9 %

ZZZ opened at C$21.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.99.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

