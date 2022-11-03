Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Karin Hoeing Purchases 207 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider Karin Hoeing acquired 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,578 ($18.24) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($3,776.69).
Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,552 ($17.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($15.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,642 ($18.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,522.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,502.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 51,733.33.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a GBX 27.30 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,276.67%.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
