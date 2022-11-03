SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.78 billion.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$35.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNC shares. TD Securities cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

In related news, Director William Young acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.48 per share, with a total value of C$626,475.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.