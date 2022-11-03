Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was down 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 1,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $559.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

