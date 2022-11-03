Sonder Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOND)

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,961 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the average volume of 1,676 call options.

Insider Activity at Sonder

In related news, insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total value of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonder by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonder by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 778,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND opened at 2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.02. Sonder has a 52-week low of 0.90 and a 52-week high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.28 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 121.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sonder will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Further Reading

