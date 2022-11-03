Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

