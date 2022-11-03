SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Stake Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.97% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1,251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 246,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,175,000 after buying an additional 228,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 797,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

