State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of ZIM opened at $22.75 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 83.52%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

