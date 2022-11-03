State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 86,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

OGE stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

