State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Regal Rexnord worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 3.7 %

RRX stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

