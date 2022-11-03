State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair Trading Down 4.7 %

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

