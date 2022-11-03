State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $113.13 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

