State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,934,000 after purchasing an additional 303,016 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 343.5% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

