State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.41 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Gentex worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

