State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 50,232 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of COIN opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

