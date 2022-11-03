State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.79 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

