State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CHE stock opened at $487.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.96. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed



Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

