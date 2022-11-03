State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.09 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $57.64 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

