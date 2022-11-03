State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.13 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,258,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,990,329. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $283.59 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.04.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

