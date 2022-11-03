State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AerCap by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

