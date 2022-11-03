State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 25,292 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 624,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,015,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 55.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 465,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $156.82.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,845 shares of company stock worth $253,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.