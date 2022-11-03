State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $49,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

