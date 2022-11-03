State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,522 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

