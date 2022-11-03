State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,890 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,106 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

