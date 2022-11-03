State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,114 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 160.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $137.85 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

