State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 59,174 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,174 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.