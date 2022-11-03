State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,098 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 266.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

