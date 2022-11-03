State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after buying an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

