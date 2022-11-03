Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $321,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,626,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after purchasing an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,966,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $299.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

