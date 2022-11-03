Stephens Inc. AR Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roku were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Roku by 2,170.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $314.70.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

