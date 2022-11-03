Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.67. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

