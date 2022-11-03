Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

