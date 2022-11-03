Stephens Inc. AR Sells 237 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globant were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 243,985 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 466,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 105,276 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,545,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 939.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 102,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.13.

GLOB stock opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $158.86 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.67.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

