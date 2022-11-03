Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Down to $29.87

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $29.01. Steven Madden shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 1,811 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.
Steven Madden Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.
