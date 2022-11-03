Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Down to $29.87

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $29.01. Steven Madden shares last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 1,811 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Steven Madden

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.