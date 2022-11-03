Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,981 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after buying an additional 715,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $12,703,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $11,170,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

