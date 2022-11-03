Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,863,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $229.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

