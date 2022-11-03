Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,752.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.71.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

