Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,369.6% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter.

IYM stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.24. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87.

