Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,436 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Down 3.9 %

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

VFC opened at $27.50 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

