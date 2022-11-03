Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

