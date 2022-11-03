Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.