Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TVE. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

TVE opened at C$5.22 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

About Tamarack Valley Energy

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

