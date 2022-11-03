Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$32.50

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.17.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$36.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

