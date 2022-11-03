Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Emerson Electric Put Options (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,650 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 22% compared to the average daily volume of 2,173 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

