StockNews.com Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
COWN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
Cowen Stock Performance
Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
About Cowen
Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).
