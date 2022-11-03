StockNews.com Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

COWN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.