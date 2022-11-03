StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Minerva Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

