StockNews.com Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

