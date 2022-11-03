StockNews.com Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.
