StockNews.com Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $95.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

