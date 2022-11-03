StockNews.com Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,137 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

