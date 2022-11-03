StockNews.com Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

